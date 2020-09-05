Nigeria: Ubec Supports Lagos Inclusive Units to Boost Teaching, Learning

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), under the Y2018 FGN/UBEC Intervention for inclusive units, yesterday, presented vocational equipment and instructional materials to six inclusive units in Badagry, Eti-Osa, Ibeju- Lekki, Lagos Island and Mushin LGAs to boost teaching and learning.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Executive Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB), Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, said the equipment is designed to improve teaching and learning outcomes for special needs pupils in the state.

Alawiye-King commended the federal and state government's efforts for their commitment towards achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs) in ensuring that special needs children have access to equitable and quality education as well as reduction in disability base.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, he said," You must keep the equipment in good shape and ensure that the materials are efficiently used for the purposes intended. If as a state, we believe that no child should be left behind, as an establishment and agency, we must also ensure the realisation of this goal."

A permanent board member who heads the School Support Services department, Dr. Saheed Ibikunle said the presentation was a further attestation to the fact that LSUBEB remains committed to the plans and programmes of the federal and state governments.

He explained that an inclusive unit is where special needs children showcase their abilities among other regular pupils without discrimination in line with the Child Rights law.

He said the board is committed to ensuring that there exists no disparity between the special inclusive units and other regular units, while assuring that the present administration would make sure that the materials are judiciously used in line with the national curriculum.