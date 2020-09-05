Zimbabwe: Zadhr Donate Ppes to United Bulawayo Hospital

5 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

THE Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) Friday made a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to United Bulawayo Hospitals to help the public health facility deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

ZADHR also donated test kits, drugs and medicine as well as medical sundries to the government owned hospital.

UBH Clinical Director Doctor Narcacius Dzvanga welcomed the donation.

"Indeed, we received a huge consignment of PPEs and drugs. They (ZADHR) really surprised me with the generous donation. We are truly grateful to the useful, youthful leadership that made this possible," she said.

Officials from ZADHR and UBH

Following the outbreak of the global pandemic in March this year, a lot of medical practitioners in the health institution have either tested positive for Covid-19 or gone into self-isolation.

As a result, the public dreaded receiving treatment at the hospital.

Since early August, members of the public in need of medical attention were accessing all services at UBH but only those who test Covid-19 positive were admitted into the main hospital with those suffering from other ailments being referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for admission.

