Mozambique: Terrorists Blocked in Muidumbe District

4 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces have blocked the advance of islamist terrorists into Muidumbe district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, reports Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The newsheet says that last Sunday, in the Muidumbe locality of Miengueleua, the Mozambican forces killed several terrorists (the exact number was not given) and seized an unspecified amount of weaponry.

On Tuesday, in Muambula village, also in Muidumbe, a man described as a ringleader of the terrorists was captured. He was denounced to the authorities by the villagers after he arrived in Muambula on Monday night. He has been taken to Mueda district, which houses the headquarters of the Mozambican military in Cabo Delgado.

In Mbau administrative post, in Mocimboa da Praia district, five control posts set up by the terrorists and 21 huts were destroyed. In these operations nine members of the group, known as "Ansa Al-sunna", or "Al-Shabaab", were killed.

However, Mocimboa da Praia town, overrun by the terrorists in August, remains in their hands. There are also signs that terrorists have moved into Ancuabe, a district that has not previously suffered from terrorist raids.

In the Ancuabe village of Nanjaua, three bodies, all of them beheaded, were discovered last Monday night. Since beheadings have become a grisly trade mark of the terrorists, this discovery is taken as an indication that a terrorist unit has passed through the area.

