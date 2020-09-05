Mozambique: Another Coronavirus Death and 90 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported another death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total death toll to 26.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, the Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, said that the latest victims was a 76 year old man of Portuguese nationality. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of Maputo Central Hospital last Saturday, already suffering from an unspecified serious illness. He was immediately tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and the positive result came back on Wednesday. But by that time, he was dead - he was declared dead on Tuesday.

Matsinhe said that, since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 100,873 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,508 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,147 of these samples were tested in public facilities, and 361in private laboratories.

The private laboratories tested samples from three provinces - Cabo Delgado (100), Inhambane (one) and Maputo city (260). Of all the samples tested, 600 were from Maputo city, 207 from Inhambane, 204 from Maputo province, 194 from Cabo Delgado, 119 from Nampula, 57 from Niassa, 42 from Sofala, 34 from Tete, 21 from Zambezia, 20 from Manica, and ten from Gaza.

1,418 of the tests were negative, but 90 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic to 4,207. 79 of the new cases are Mozambicans and 11 are foreigners (two from the United States, and one each from South Africa, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo-Brazzaville, Egypt, Italy, Great Britain, Indonesia, and Ghana,

55 are men or boys, and 35 are women or girls. Five are children under five years of age, and three are over 65 years old. The largest number of cases (26) is found in the 25-34 year age group.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 90 new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

47 of these cases are from Maputo city, and nine are from Maputo province (six from Matola city, two from Marracuene district and one from Boane). 22 cases are from the Niassa provincial capital of Lichinga, and six are from Nampula (one from Nampula city, four from Nacala port and one from Nacala-a-Velha). Four cases are from Beira, one from Tete city, and one from Chimoio, capital of Manica province,

Matsinhe added that in the previous 24 hours, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but five others were admitted, all in Maputo city, Currently 18 patients are under medical care in isolation wards, 17 in Maputo city and one in Beira.

A further 42 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (18 in Manica, 11 in Sofala, nine in Cabo Delgado, three in Maputo province and one in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries is now 2,370 (56.3 per cent of all positive cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic).

As of Thursday, the geographical break down of all 4,207 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo City, 1,505; Maputo province, 780; Cabo Delgado, 606; Nampula, 541; Gaza, 174; Sofala, 160; Niassa, 116; Manica, 93; Inhambane, 92; Tete, 80; Zambezia, 60.

The main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 4,207 confirmed cases, of whom 2,370 have made a complete recovery, and 1,807 are active cases. 30 Covid-19 patients have died, 26 from the disease, and four from other causes.