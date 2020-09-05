Malawi: 'Recruiters' Detained On Malawi/Mozambique Border

Maputo — The Malawian police have detained two people described as "recruiters" who were taking a group of 14 citizens from Malawi into Mozambique for unknown purposes.

The recruiters, one of them Malawian and the other Mozambican, were intercepted at Macanjira on the border as they were about to cross into the northern Mozambican province of Niassa.

Asked what they were doing, the 14 people recruited said they had promises of jobs in Mozambique but could not say exactly where, or what these jobs consisted of.

The Malawian head of immigration for the eastern region, Vivian Kasombo, cited by Radio Mozambique, said his office had neutralized this group, in coordination with the frontier police, after denunciations from members of the public.

This is the second time in less than a week that the Malawian police have neutralized a group of people attempting to cross the border into Mozambique.

The first group, consisting of 31 people, was detained in the Dzalanyama forest, on their way to Angonia district in the western Mozambican province of Tete. The trial of those implicated in this case began in a court in the Malawian district of Dedza on Wednesday.

Under Malawian law, recruiting people for obscure purposes abroad could lead to a 14 year prison sentence.

The Malawian defence and security forces are working closely with the population in the border areas to denounce suspected cases of human trafficking.

In the past, people have been trafficked via Mozambique into South Africa. But nowadays the terrorists operating in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado are known to be recruiting, and it is possible that Cabo Delgado was the true destination of the group caught on the border with Niassa.