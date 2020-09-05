Kenya: Murathe Wants DP Ruto Questioned Over Alleged Links to Firm At Centre of Kemsa Scandal

Nairobi — Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe is on a war path with Deputy President William Ruto, whom he wants questioned over alleged links to a company at the centre of investigations in the COVID-19 tenders.

On Friday, Murathe told journalists that he had asked detectives at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to question all the people mentioned in the scandal, including Ruto.

Murathe admits knowing directors of Kilig, with whom he has done other businesses with before, but denies having anything to do with them on the KEMSA tenders.

According to Murathe, Kilig won a tender to supply kits to KEMSA through a commitment letter which was later canceled.

"I know at some point when they were unable to secure financing for the importation of the kits which they had a committed letter from KEMSA," he told journalists after recording a statement at the EACC.

Murathe says Kilig directors had transfered their shares to people he refers to as "known partners of the Deputy President" and that is why he also wants him summoned to record a statement.

"I know they (Kilig Directors) transferred their shareholding to persons who are known partners of the Deputy President. So I came here (at EACC) to present this information and that evidence today, and I am expecting very soon that they will be calling the DP to come and make his statement in regards of what he knows about the association of his partners with Kilig."

Murathe says that since he record a statement as a person known to the Kilig directors, Ruto too should be called to write a statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Because I am being dragged into this issue because of my association with Gatei, we have evidence that he transferred his shares to associates of the DP," he said, "I have given my piece and I have demanded that everybody who have commented or purported to know anything about the COVID billionaires should be summoned, starting with the Deputy President."

EACC is investigating how tenders worth billions were dished out to firms by KEMSA, some irregularly, with particular interest in Kilig and others.

As a result of the investigations, KEMSA CEO Jonah Manjari, Director of Procurement Charles Juma and a Commercial Director were suspended.

Manjari is particularly in trouble for over-committing KEMSA to tenders which were way above its budget, without following the law.

Board Chairman Kembi Gitura on Thursday told a Parliamentary Committee on Health that Manjari did not seek the board's approval in his actions.

While Manjari claimed that he was acting on instructions of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and Principal Secretary Susan Mochache, the two denies and have challenged him to produce hard evidence.