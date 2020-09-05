Liberia: Pres. Weah Dismisses NPHIL Boss, Orders Probe Report Published

4 September 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Friday, 4th September 2020

(Monrovia, Liberia):The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Mamneh Weah, has dismissed with immediate effect the Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Mosoka Fallah.

The Liberian Chief Executive's decision to dismiss Dr. Fallah is in consonance with findings and recommendations of the special investigative committee set up to probe reported breaches in the health and administrative protocols that guide the issuance of Covid-19 test results by NPHIL.

As promised not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the health and welfare of Liberians remain paramount, Dr. Weah said he remains committed to implementing the recommendations contained in the Report and has ordered the publication of the Committee's full report.

President Weah thanked Dr. Linda Birch, Chair of the Probe Committee and the members of her committee for their professionalism, time, and manner they carried out the investigation.

The committee was charged with the responsibility of finding out whether there were systemic breaches in the reporting procedure of COVID-19 results and recommending actions to be taken in order to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Patrick N. Kpanyen, Deputy Director-General for Administration at NPHIL, will continue to act as Director-General pending further action.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.