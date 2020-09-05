Liberia: MCC Turns Over Two Officers to Lnp for Investigation - Suspends City Police Commander With Immediate Effect

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Government on early Friday morning forwarded two of its officers to the Liberia National Police for investigation.

Patrolman Aaron S. Kennedy and Patrolman Willie D. Flomo allegedly brutalized and injured a Liberian Journalist Bill Diggs in front of

the residence of Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee, where the below mentioned officers are assigned.

The Monrovia City Government believes that the two officers went beyond their scope of operation which contravenes the City Police

Professional Code of Ethics.

The two officers alleged action contravenes Section#17 of the Police Professional Code of ethics which speaks against improper use of

handcuffs, teargas, baton and other police materials.

The City Government requests the Liberia National Police to launch a speedy investigation and forward those officers to bear the full weight of the Law if found guilty following the outcome of the investigation.

This according to the City Government will serve as a deterrent to all of its officers assigned at various locations in Monrovia and those undergoing training and recruitment.

The City Government has called on all of its officers to exercise high level of professionalism in the discharge of their respective duties.

Meanwhile, the City Government of Monrovia has with immediate effect suspended the Commander assigned at Mayor Koijee's residence Major James G. Howe for his gross negligence exhibited coupled with his unprofessional and unethical stance taken during the incident of brutality within his area of assignment as Commander, which led to injury sustained by journalist Bill Diggs, CEO of Vision TV Liberia on the evening Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Upon his return to work from said suspension, Maj. Howe has been further instructed to report to the City Police Department for reassignment.

