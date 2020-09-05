Liberia: Monrovia City Condemns City Police Brutality Against Journalist Bill Diggs - Launches Investigation

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has apologized for the brutality meted Bill Diggs for parking his vehicle in front of the city mayor's home.

According to the city government, they have taken Mr. Diggs who is also the CEO of Vision Television - an online television platform - to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

According to the Monrovia City Corporation, the City Government has taken full responsibility for his treatment while they carry on investigation of the city police officers who carried out the brutality.

"Let it be made clear that the City Government through its Mayor JeffersonT. Koijee doesn't support any act of lawlessness and as such, an investigation has been launched to establish circumstances leading to the alleged brutality," the City Corporation stated in a press statement.

It added: "The City Government wants to assure the Public that any officer found guilty will be dealt with in accordance with the City Police code of ethics."

Post Views: 5