Gambia: Madiana, Banyaka and Kunkujang Mariama Urge Govt to Rehabilitate Roads

The communities of Madiana, Banyaka and Kunkujang Mariama have appealed to government to help rehabilitate their deplorable main roads to ameliorate the hardships faced by the people in the area.

The villagers made this call amid Tuesday evening's heavy down, which left many workers, vegetable growers, gardeners, patients stranded in the mentioned communities, as the two main highways connecting Brufut Ghana Town highway were not accessible at all until today. The inhabitants are therefore calling for swift intervention by government to make movement of goods and people less burdensome.

"We are appealing to the government and private institutions to come to the aid of these communities in this trying times of the country amid this pandemic and raining season especially when food stores are almost empty and harvesting hasn't started yet" they said. Civil servants in the area who normally work in the city and Greater Banjul Area pay more than three (3) or four (4) times (fare) to reach their various places of work. "While those seeking medical care face the greatest challenges, as they couldn't access the nearest health facilities due to the poor state of our roads", villagers lamented.

