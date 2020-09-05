Gambia Appoints 1st Chief Magistrate

The Chief Justice of The Gambia,His Lordship Hassan B. Jallow on the 1st and 2nd of September 2020 presided over the promotion and swearing-in of 16 Magistrates to various positions. The event also marked the appointment of a first chief magistrate in the history of the Judiciary of The Gambia.

At least 10 were promoted to Senior Magistrate, 5 to Principal Magistrate and one to Chief Magistrate.

His Worship Omar Cham of Brikama Magistrates' Court was promoted from principal magistrate to chief magistrate; Sidi K. Jobarteh of Kanifing Magistrates' Court and Pa Modou Njie of Bundung Magistrates' Court were promoted principal magistrates from senior magistrates; Omar Jabang of Basse Magistrate Court, Muhammed Krubally of Brikama Magistrates' Court and Isatou Dabo of Kanifing Municipal Council Tribunal were also promoted from 1st class magistrates to principal magistrates.

Among the people promoted from 1st class magistrate to senior magistrate were: Isatou Sallah M'Bai of Kanifing Children's Court, Pierrette Mendy Sarr of Kanifing Industrial Tribunal, Fatoumatta Darboe Jaguraga of Brikama Magistrates' Court, Fatoumatta B. Jallow Kounta of Bundung Magistrates' Court, Agi Bintou Faal of Kanifing Magistrates' Court, Isatou Jammeh of Bundung Magistrates' Court, Penda O.M. Sowe of Brikama Magistrates' Court, Sainey Beram Joof of Brikama Magistrates' Court, Dawda Phatey of Bundung Magistrates' Court and Anna O. Mendy- Brikama Magistrates' Court

All the 16 magistrates took their oaths of office and allegiance before the Honourable Chief Justice.

In his remarks, the Hon. Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow congratulated the newly promoted magistrates on their elevation. He also particularly congratulated the newly promoted chief magistrate, saying that was the first time of such position in the Judiciary of The Gambia.

He clarified that the magistrates were promoted after a rigorous assessment and evaluation process, and all of them were found suitable in all respects for elevation and to be entrusted with more responsibility in the administration of justice.

The chief justice urged the newly promoted magistrates to exercise utmost diligence in their work, to devote time to continuous learning to improve their knowledge of the law.

He further urged them to learn from the expertise and wisdom of their seniors as wisdom is an important element of judicial decision making.

He further exhorted the judicial officers to live up to their oaths and to exercise and display utmost honesty and integrity in their work. "Honesty and integrity are the most important attributes for judicial officers and no compromises will be entertained on that score."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also implored them to continue to be guided by the need to be expeditious with their cases and be fair to all persons that come before them.

He pointed out that the nature of the judicial process is such that some delays are inherent in it. He added that justice delayed is justice denied but on the other hand, justice rushed could also lead to miscarriage of justice, while urging them to strike a very good balance between the two to ensure there are no unnecessary delays.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, His Worship Omar Cham, the Chief Magistrate, thanked the Judicial Service Commission for facilitating their promotions to their respective positions.

He reminded himself and his colleagues that to whom much is given much more is expected. He also assured of their continued work in the administration of timeous justice and execution of their new functions.

Catholic Diocese mourn Bishop Cleary

Market vendors may strike over covid-19 restrictions