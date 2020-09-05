Gambia: Market Vendors May Strike Over Covid-19 Restrictions

4 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

According to information reaching The Point, the women vendors within the Serrekunda and Brikama markets may embark on a sit-down strike on Monday.

Our source stated that the vendors are frustrated with the strict covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government. Accordingly, they complained of poor earnings.

The strike is to make government aware that the women suffer a lot to find something for their living and that they have no other source of income apart from their petty businesses in the markets.

The strike is expected to start on Monday and only ends after government agrees to allow vendors to operate for a whole day without seeing any security officer denying them operations.

Market vendors have informed Teranga FM Radio that if they demand is not approved by government, they would strike on Monday to Wednesday; and by Thursday, they would operate by force from 8 .am. to 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, the focal person for Strategic Communication and External Public Relation, The Gambia National Covid-19 Response Coordination Secretariat, Prince Bubacar Aminata Sankanu, said the secretariat did not receive any letter from any entity with grievance over the state of state of public emergency regulations.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
