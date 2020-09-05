Egypt: PM Reviews Efforts of Unified Government Complaints System During August

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli reviewed on Saturday 05/09/2020 the efforts exerted by the Unified Government Complaints System to respond to citizens' complaints during August.

The prime minister asserted the need to continue raising the level of government's preparedness to receive calls, complaints and relief demands from coronavirus patients, as well as to maintain coordination with the ministries of health and higher education to provide the required medical services in light of the recent hike in coronavirus infections.

Madbouli thanked all medical teams for their great efforts to provide medical care for those infected with the new virus.

The total number of health-related complaints submitted through the Unified Government Complaints System in August amounted to 8,288, the system's director Tarek el Refaei said.

All complaints have been considered and directed to the bodies concerned, Refaei added.