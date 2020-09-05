Egypt Receives 5th Batch of Railway Locomotives From U.S.

5 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir said on Saturday 05/09/2020 that Alexandria port received 30 locomotives from the US, as part of a deal between the Egyptian National Railways (ENR) and General Electric (GE) company to manufacture 110 locomotives.

The USD 602 million agreement also includes carrying out all maintenance work for 81 train engines and providing spare parts and technical support for 15 years.

The minister said that the fifth batch of locomotives will contribute to developing and enhancing the railway sector.

Wazir added that Egypt has so far received 100 locomotives.

