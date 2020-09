Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held on Saturday 05/09/2020 talks with his Bahraini counterpart Abdul Latif al Zayani, who started a visit to Cairo earlier in the day.

The two ministers discussed Egypt-Bahrain close relations, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said on his official Twitter account.

The meeting also touched on the two countries' views as regards key regional and international issues and challenges, the spokesman added.