Egypt Partakes in Launch of New Climate Recovery Platform

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad took part in the launch of a new online platform on sustainable and resilient recovery from COVID-19 via the video conference.

The new platform, called "Platform for Redesign 2020", has been launched by the Government of Japan with support from UN Climate Change.

The platform is a hub that collates countries' climate and other environmental policies and actions that are planned and implemented in the context of recovery from COVID-19.

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Japan's Minister of Environment Shinjiro Koizumi and Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change Patricia Espinosa were present at the launch of the platform alongside 34 ministers and 10 vice-ministers from across the globe.

While addressing the gathering, Minister Fouad underscored the importance of investment in the climate change and environment protection, along with upholding the commitment of developing countries to their role in this regard.

Egypt has been working on integrating the environmental criteria in all its national investment projects set to be finalized within three years, the minister said, noting that 30 percent of the current fiscal year's project adhere to these criteria.

While the COVID-19 crisis threatens to undermine global climate action, recovery from the pandemic is a historic opportunity to reshape economies in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and green the world's economies to create a healthier, more sustainable world.

Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said: "People around the world are struggling with serious consequences of both crises. Recovery efforts from the pandemic should therefore address the climate crisis at the same time," according to a statement published by the website of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

"This platform helps countries redesign their economic and social systems during this time of dual crises: the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change," he explained.