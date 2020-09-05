Egypt Expresses Its Full Solidarity With Sudan Over Floods

Egypt has expressed its full solidarity with the government and people of Sudan in the face of floods that have hit several states, killing a number of people and causing buildings to collapse.

The move comes in light of the solid fraternal ties binding the Egyptian and Sudanese peoples, in addition to "the unity of path and destiny" between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday 05/09/2020.

Cairo also extended its sincerest condolences to Khartoum over the floods victims, asserting its full readiness to coordinate with the Sudanese people as regards the humanitarian relief efforts required to face the repercussions of these floods, the ministry added.

The statement noted that Egypt is confident that Sudan's government and people would overcome this crisis.