Tanzania: Chadema Neon-Signs Sports and Arts Priorities

CHAMA Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has planned to construct stadiums for international competitions as well as improving the domestic leagues, if elected to form government on October 28, this year.

Again, the party's government, in collaboration with the private sector and other stakeholders, vows to build a modern arena specifically for artist's works, for the sake of promoting and unveiling the available talents.

The plans have been stipulated in Chadema's election Manifesto for 2020-2025, that also pledged to adjust education curriculum by including sports subjects from primary schools.

The move aims at upgrading games and sports and arts activities in the country, according to the party's election manifesto for 2020-2025.

To complement the efforts, Chadema has put it that they would make sure all football clubs participating in various leagues in the country have sports academies for children.

The government would also restore and set a specific budget for sports tournaments for primary and secondary schools popularly known as 'Umitashumta and Umiseta'.

"This would also maintain at all colleges and universities as part of a grand plan to protect and maintain talents of youth that would also upgrade Tanzania's status in game sports and artistic activities," read part of the manifesto.

According to the manifesto, the government of Chadema in collaboration with the private sector would be working closely with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) by ensuring availability of enough budgets for them to operate professionally.

Regarding Artistic works, Chadema vows to upgrade the Bagamoyo Arts College (Tasuba) to a full university and ensure all regions have at least one college for arts and offers Certificates and Diploma in the related programmes.

Also, Chadema would make better use of the social media platforms that have direct connections to the work of arts like YouTube, for the platforms to benefit Tanzanians artists.

Also, there would also be long and short time plans to invest more on building the capacity for talented Tanzanians sports and artistes, for them to penetrate abroad and win the international market.

People with disabilities have not left behind in the Chadema's manifesto, as it has planned to establish tournaments for them to expose their talents.