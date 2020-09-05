Uganda: Minister Rukutana Detained Over Shooting Incident

Police have detained the State Minister for Labour Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana following a shooting incident in Ruhama, Ntungamo district in which one person was seriously injured and a motor vehicle damaged.

According to a statement by the Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Ms Polly Namaye, Mr Rukutana was arrested together with his three escorts.

"The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition while the suspects are detention on charges of inciting violence, attempted murder by shooting and malicious damage," Ms Namaye said in the statement.

Mr Rukutana's reign as the area's legislator at least on the NRM card came to a shattering end when he was defeated by Ms Naome Kabasharira, the former Ntungamo Woman MP in the Friday party primaries.

