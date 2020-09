The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya grew by 136 to reach 35,020 on Sunday, the Health ministry said in its daily update.

It also announced that the number of recoveries had increased by 99 to reach 21,158 and the death toll by five to 594.

Sixty four of the recovered patients were treated at home and 35 in hospital, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

