Uganda: 66 Seats That Attracted Highest Number of Contestants for NRM Flag

Kampala — More than five contestants have been vying for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag for at least 66 Parliamentary seats across the country, a survey by Saturday Monitor reveals.

Out of 66 seats, there were 21 Woman Member of Parliament slots, whereas 45 seats were for directly elected MPs. The party members yesterday went to the polls to choose flag bearers in 353 Constituencies, where the MPs are directly elected, and 140 woman MP seats across the country.

Still awaited are primary elections for the party to choose flag bearers for the workers MPs, Youth MPs, Older Persons MPs and MPs for Persons with Disabilities.

There was no election for flag bearers to run for Woman MP Seat for the new districts of Nabilatuk, Kwania, Bugweri, Kapelebyong and Kasanda. These districts had chosen flag bearers for Woman MP in November 2018, and after the Electoral Commission failed to organise elections due to financial glitches, the NRM decided they would be subjected to another process ahead of the 2021 General Election.

Northern Uganda had the least number of people competing for flags on each position, whereas western Uganda had the highest, followed by the eastern region of the country.

Bunyole west in Butaleja District attracted nine contestants as incumbent James Waluswaka was fighting to retain his seat, whereas in Kashari North in Mbarara District also had nine contestants seeking the party flag, including incumbent Wilberforce Yaguma.

There were also nine contestants for the Mbarara City North seat as Mr Michael Tusiime, who has been representing Mbarara Municipality, battled eight others to represent the new city Division.

Newly created Kazo District attracted eight contestants for the Woman MP seat, including State Minister for Economic Monitoring Molly Kamukama.

Also, Kasese District saw eight women compete for the flag as the NRM wants to take over the space that has been left behind by Opposition stalwart Winnie Kiiza, who has decided not to seek re-election after 15 years in Parliament.

Details about the other areas that attracted many contestants can be seen in the following list.