Tanzania: We'll Make All Offences Bailable, Lissu Promises

Dar es Salaam — Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu yesterday pledged that, if elected the next president of the United Republic, his administration would radically reform the country's criminal system by ensuring that all offences are bailable. Mr Lissu made the promise during a campaign rally in Dodoma which was live broadcast via various channels.

"If we make every offence bailable, then this conspiracy of police, prosecutors and magistrates to imprison or detain people until they give them bribes for bail, will end," he said.

Mr Lissu also said high taxes have been imposed on medical equipment and health care, making the cost of treatment in the country unaffordable. This deprives citizens of quality health-care," he argued.

"That is why under my administration, we will make sure every Tanzanian is covered by health insurance so that even if you don't have money, you would still go to hospital and get treatment," he said.

Property compensation

Mr Lissu added that if elected, his administration would make sure that all the people who have been victims of development by losing their homes and businesses to make way for major construction projects would be compensated.

"There are people who have suffered and continue to cry for justice after their houses were demolished to pave way for construction of roads, most of these people have not yet been compensated for their losses," he pointed out.

Minimum wage

The Chadema candidate also promised to raise the minimum salary levels of civil servants such as doctors, nurses and teachers.

"We will make sure that Chadema administration is democratic, promotes fundamental freedoms, and pushes for people-centred development," he said.

In the rally, Chadema's central zone chairman said Lazaro Nyalandu asked Mr Lissu to continue fighting for the candidates who were disqualified by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to get justice in their referrals.

"In the central zone, we have appeals from 15 constituencies, 209 councillors have submitted their appeals to the Commission. We want you to raise these concerns so that it reaches the authorities to allow these candidates to participate in the coming elections," said Mr Lazaro who is also the former Singida North Member of Parliament.

Chadema's Secretary General, John Mnyika, also spoke about the disqualification of some of the party's nominees, saying that, with the little time that is left before the elections on October 28, 2020 everything is in God's hands now.

"There is so little time for the Commission to make decisions, but I urge all of you to pray according to your faith so that NEC will dispense justice to fellow nominees so that they can compete for votes in the general election," he said.