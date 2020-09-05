Tanzania: Magufuli Defends Big Infrastructure Projects

5 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Bariadi — CCM's presidential candidate John Magufuli yesterday defended his investments in mega projects such as reviving the national airline, and building rail and power infrastructures, saying he was doing to put in place a foundation for a strong economy.

"If you want to grow economically, you first invest in infrastructure that will stimulate growth," said Dr Magufuli, who is seeking re-election for the second five-year term.

Such strategies as buying aircraft for the national carrier and construction of the Julius Nyerere power dam in Rufiji came under criticism from opposition and activists.

They questioned the cash-buying of the aircraft and others claiming that the power project was a threat to the environment.

"These projects are creating jobs for Tanzanians. Secondly, these infrastructure will stimulate growth of our economy," he logically argued.

"These planes are carrying Tanzanian goods for exports as well as bringing in tourists. There are people like pilots and crew members employed there."

Related Stories

Full electrification in the next two years tops Magufuli's priorities

VIDEO: Magufuli promises former MP a job at campaign rally

I want to turn Tanzania into Europe: Magufuli

Magufuli: I will surprise Tanzanians with more work

"I also want to make sure all remaining villages are connected to electricity in the next three years. We are confident it will be done because by then we will have enough power. Our industrialization agenda also needs power," he added.

Dr Magufuli was speaking at Bariadi where he held a campaign rally.

He outlined hopes for Simiyu residents with promise to develop cotton processing factories in continuation of industrialization drive if he is re-elected.

Dr Magufuli - who is seeking second five-year term in the General Election scheduled for October 28 this year - said the target is to export manufactured goods such as clothing instead of exporting raw cotton.

"We have started exporting processed meat and we want to do so in the cotton sub-sector," he said.

"Cotton faced challenges this year due to measures such as lockdowns imposed after many countries were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"However, the government has provided Sh2 billion to rescue farmers and our target is to have industries here so that finished goods are produced locally and exported to the European countries," he said.

Simiyu Region accounts for about half of the cotton produced in Tanzania, according to him.

Dr Magufuli also went through the party manifesto for 2020-2025 which had promises such as road infrastructure, a new airport and construction of a centre for training small scale miners.

He arrived here from Shinyanga. His next station will be Mara Region.

Dr Magufuli reiterated his call that he was only seeking another five-year term - and that he would not turn himself into a life-president.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.