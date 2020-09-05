Malawi Opposition Leader Stopped From Entering Parliament With a Pistol

5 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

The opening of the 49th session of parliament was never short of drama as police confiscated a pistol from leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa who attempted to enter the National Assembly with it.

It is believed that Nankhumwa forgot to leave behind his pistol as he stepped into the august House.

National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera confirmed Nankhumwa indeed brought a gun to Parliament.

After thorough investigations, police found out that the pistol is registered in his name and has since been given back to the Mulanje Central legislator.

"I can confirm that the Honourable had a pistol in his handbag and was detected by our machines at the entrance. We verified the ownership of the rifle and it is in his name. We have so far returned it to the owner," said the Police spokesperson.

In 2016, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East), Victor White Mbewe, caused commotion in Parliament when he was discovered with a loaded pistol when entering Parliament.

The late Dumbo Lemani, who was minister of Energy and Mining under United Democratic Front (UDF) regime, was caught in a similar situation years drawing a gun in parliament to threaten opposition MPs.

Meanwhile, Members of parliament are expected to start responding to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) presented by President Lazarus Chakwera in the house on Friday.

