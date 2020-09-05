Malawi: Anything New in Chakwera's SONA? Here Are 10 New Things Malawi Leader Has Said

Facebook / Dr Lazarus Chakwera
Dr Lazarus Chakwera
4 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Lazarus Chakwera has delivered his first State of Nation Address (SONA) in Lilongwe on Friday. Nyasa Times captured 10 things that are new in his speech--something we have never heard before.

1: Admitted that the Executive is too powerful, the Judiciary is too underfunded, the Legislature is too subservient, and all three are too corrupt. Wow!

2: He will construction of the state of the art Military Referral Hospital in Area 35, Lilongwe

3:He will appear before this Session of Parliament three times to answer Members' questions.

4:He will establish the Probate and Family Division of the High Court, as well as the Financial Crimes Division to fast track the disposal of corruption cases.

5:He will ensure that, by 2022, Senior Resident Magistrates are available in all 28 Districts.

6:He will construct beautiful Judiciary Headquarters across Malawi Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

7:He will construct 193 Constituency Offices to serve as permanent points of access for Malawians to reach their MPs. He will also construct official residences for MPs within their constituencies to ensure they are part of the communities they represent.

8:He will increase enrolment in universities from 36,000 in the 2019/20 academic year to nearly 48,000 in the 2020/21 academic year.

9:He will launch National Youth Service which will train 3000 youths in vocational, livelihoods and technical skills; train 300 youths in Business; provide start-up tools and equipment to 600 youths; link 600 youths to Financial lending Institutions; engage 1000 youths in entrepreneurial endeavors; and equip 35,000 youths with leadership skills.

10:Due to challenges posed by Covid-19, he will participate in the 75th UN General Assembly in a virtual format.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.