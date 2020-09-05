Nigeria: Buhari Pledges FG's Support for Jigawa Flood Victims

5 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said victims of flooding in various communities in Jigawa State would receive timely support from the federal government.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president commiserated with families who lost their loved ones, farmlands, means of livelihood and property in the floods which ravaged the state.

He said consequently, the president asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to urgently assess the situation in the affected areas with the overall intention of providing the needed humanitarian supplies.

The statement said the president commended the prompt response of Jigawa State Government to the disaster and pledged his solidarity with the state in this challenging moment.

It also assured the state of the federal government's preparedness to offer it the assistance it needs.

"The President would continue to follow very closely reports of flood situation across the country, and ensure that relevant Federal agencies are well prepared to respond to such disasters and mitigate associated risks,"

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.