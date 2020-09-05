Nigeria: Buhari Pledges FG's Support for Jigawa Flood Victims

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said victims of flooding in various communities in Jigawa State would receive timely support from the federal government.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president commiserated with families who lost their loved ones, farmlands, means of livelihood and property in the floods which ravaged the state.

He said consequently, the president asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to urgently assess the situation in the affected areas with the overall intention of providing the needed humanitarian supplies.

The statement said the president commended the prompt response of Jigawa State Government to the disaster and pledged his solidarity with the state in this challenging moment.

It also assured the state of the federal government's preparedness to offer it the assistance it needs.

"The President would continue to follow very closely reports of flood situation across the country, and ensure that relevant Federal agencies are well prepared to respond to such disasters and mitigate associated risks,"