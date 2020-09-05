Nigeria Records 156 New Coronavirus Cases

World Health Organisation
(file photo).
5 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria on Friday recorded 156 coronavirus cases, one of the country's lowest daily tallies in almost four months.

The latest daily figure brings the total number of infections in the country to 54, 743.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night.

The update came barely 24 hours after the night curfew was extended from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. in the third phase of eased lockdown.

Cases have fallen below 300 for almost two weeks in Africa's most populous nation.

Nigeria has been riding along a plateau as of late, perhaps an indication that the worst is over even though health experts say it is dangerous to relent as the continued decline in daily infections poses more questions than answers.

The number of deaths from the virus has also been minimal.

Three deaths were recorded on Friday, dragging the total number of deaths from the virus 1, 051.

The 156 new cases were reported from 17 states: Lagos (36), FCT (35), Oyo (29), Kaduna (10), Abia (9), Osun (5), Ogun (5), Enugu (5), Rivers (4), Nasarawa (3), Ekiti (3), Imo (3), Edo (2), Kwara (2), Katsina (2), Plateau (2), Niger (1)

Lagos, Nigeria's coronavirus hotspot with over 18,000 infections and 202 deaths, also led in Friday's tally with 36 new infections.

Abuja, Nigeria's capital and the second most impacted with a total of over 5,000 cases and 50 deaths, came second in the daily toll with 35 new cases.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov, stated that out of the over 54,000 infections so far, 42, 816 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

Nigeria has had to reopen its economy as authorities seek to balance health needs with the economic needs of the populace.

Schools are being reopened gradually. Prospective youth corps members are told to prepare for camp.

While local flights resumed about five weeks ago, Nigeria will reopen its skies on Saturday for flights from other countries after it was shut in March.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ghana Allows International Flights to Resume
Covid-19 a Long-Term Danger for South Africa?
Clampdown on Kenya's Covid-19 Corrupt, as New Rules Announced
South Africa's Ruling Party Meets Amid Anger About Corruption
Corruption in Purchase of Covid-19 PPEs is Murder - WHO Chief
Xenophobia on the Rise in Southern Africa Amid Covid-19 Outbreak?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.