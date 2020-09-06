Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Open Vpl Thrillers

EYES and ears of football fans in the country will be directed to six venues set to host the opening matches of the 2020/21 Mainland Premier League season as twelve teams fight for first wins.

Reigning champions Simba face a tricky fixture in their title defence campaign against newcomers in the league Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

Simba Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck recently conceded that it was hard for them to find video clips of how their opponents play as such, he said they just need to rely on the squad they have and hopefully, they will win the game.

As Simba search for essential away victory, their traditional rivals Young Africans will also be aiming to pocket vital three opening points against Tanzania Prisons in the final game of today's fixtures at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Arguably, this would be one of the thrillers of the week basing on the strength of the two sides which usually put it all whenever they meet in the competitive battle.

Elsewhere today, capital city envoys Dodoma FC will be at home Jamhuri Stadium entertaining Mwadui FC in one of the eye catching games of the day.

It was a long time cry for residents of Dodoma to get their own elite league representatives hence their wish has been granted and it is time for them to showcase what they have plus dearly supporting their team.

Another hot fixture of the day will see Namungo FC taking on Coastal Union at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi.

It will be a bout between last season's 4th and 5th log occupants which really fought neck to neck as such, people are eager to see the renewal of their rivarly this term.

Also, Biashara United will be testing their arsenal against debutants Gwambina FC at Karume Stadium in Musoma.

Gwambina are among the three new arrivals in the league this term which have been given big hopes of doing well in the top flight league due to their outstanding performance in the First Division League (FDL) and the club's structure.

They have since hired the services of former Yanga coach Mwinyi Zahera as their Technical Director (TD), making them probably the first team to have a TD.

In Morogoro, Mtibwa Sugar will be hosting Ruvu Shooting in also another hot match of the day as the former will try to avoid what happened last season as they had a bumpy ride.