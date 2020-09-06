Tanzania: A Lot More Women Will Join Govt, Mwinyi Says

ZANZIBAR'S Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s Presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi, yesterday pledged that if elected, women should expect more positions in his government.

At a meeting with women who lost in CCM primaries and those who were lucky to be endorsed by the party as candidates in the race, he said: "You are all good, let us join together to ensure CCM emerges victorious in the upcoming elections. I will increase the number of women in the government."

The meeting held at CCMDistrict Amani function Hall was organised by the CCM Women Wing (UWT) and the association of the women's leaders led by Ms Asha Suleiman -wife of Isles Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, to comfort and motivate women who lost in the primaries, so that they compose a joint campaign force.

Dr Mwinyi asked all the women and other fans in the country to avoid divisions and work harder during the campaign period for him and all party candidates to record a landslide victory.

Several female bigwigs in the party were also present at the meeting, including the Isles CCM-Zanzibar ideology and publicity secretary Ms Catherine Peter, and the chairperson of UWT, Ms Gaudensia Kabaka, and First Lady Mwanamwema Shein, who called on all the women to remain committed to the party.

Ms Shein told women that they had a great role to play in ensuring that CCM wins in the upcoming General Election so that the ruling party continues to serve Zanzibaris and Tanzanians better.

She also asked all people to enhance the achievements recorded during the seventh phase government under President Ali Mohamed Shein by maintaining peace and stability, and vote for the CCM presidential candidates and other candidates.

Ms Kabaka pleaded: "We need you all. Do not get disappointed by losing or not being chosen by the party to stand in these elections. There are more opportunities coming. Everyone should campaign extensively."

Although there are 17 people who have picked nominations forms for the Zanzibar presidency in the Octoberscheduled election, the main competitor for CCM is the ACT-Wazalendo political party whose strength has been boosted by the veteran politician, Mr Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad after joining it from the Civic United Front (CUF) party following internal conflicts.