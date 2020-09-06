Tanzania: JPM Sheds Light On Pay Increase

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, yesterday clarified how his government 'technically' increased salaries to public servants and improved Tanzanians' welfare through various mega projects.

Dr Magufuli, who was addressing tens of thousands of people at Mukendo Primary School grounds in Musoma municipality said it is not true that his government had not improved workers' salaries and welfare as it has been wrongly stated by some people who deliberately ignore his government's performance.

He said the government focused on improving people's welfare, which is better instead of increasing salaries and at the same time increase tax and prices of crucial products.

"Our aim is to see people leading decent lives; some peo ple think increasing salaries is just adding numbers on the amount of money paid to servants per month. I do not believe in increasing salaries, then the next day impose high taxes and increase prices on products," he noted.

He said instead, his government reduced the 'pay as you earn' from 11 percent to 9 percent thereby enabling many workers to pock handsome salaries.

The Head of State, who is seeking the second term in office, clarified that over the past five years, his government paid 1.6trl/- pensions and 500bn/- was released as arrears to public workers.

"We focused on paying arrears, pensions and creating employment opportunities, this is one of best strategies for improving people's lives," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the government is building the Standard Gauge railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower project and many other big projects, which will in turn simplify Tanzanians' lives, including public servants.

He said his government was offering free education, improved health and water services as well as supplying electricity to both urban and rural areas.

"My point here is that instead of increasing salaries in the form that some people want to see, we have decided to improve education, water and education services, which are also crucial for public servants," he noted.

However, President Magufuli reiterated that he will increase salaries before the end of his presidency if re-elected.

He asked Tanzanians and all other politicians to engage in peaceful campaigns, saying there was life after the election.

"The election is just a process, we must understand that there is life after an election. We must behave properly and treat each other fairly," he said.

In another development, President Magufuli ordered Musoma District administration to immediately release 600m/- for the completion of Bweli stand construction.

"I am giving the district executive director five days to release the money for the completion of the bus stand," he directed.