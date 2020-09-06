Zimbabwe: Fire Guts Ruwa Service Station, Reduces Tanker to Shell

5 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Claris Majoni

Spread This News

FIRE broke out at a RAM service station in Ruwa Saturday, causing extensive damage to equipment and a fuel tanker that was offloading the highly flammable liquid.

The incident, which happened in the morning, also damaged some hardware shops located close to the station.

A City of Harare fire engine had difficulties putting out the inferno and had to call for assistance from the army.

Workers at the fuel station watched helplessly as fire fighters struggled to defeat the fire.

https://s3-eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/newzimlive/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/05222405/Ruwa-service-station.mp4

In a later interview with the media, Harare Fire Brigade Assistant Divisional Officer, Philip Marufu said the fire caused severe damage to property.

"The fire caused extensive damage, the fuel tanker, fuel pumps and the hardware shops have been extensively damaged," said Marufu.

"Challenges were faced as we were fighting against a fuel tanker that carries 20.000 litres... so we mobilised for another fire truck from the army to be able to put out the fire."

Service station manager, Lynne Zata said the spark came from the tanker that was offloading some fuel.

"Ï just heard the sound from the tanker offloading the fuel. That is when the fire started but I have no idea what caused the fire," she said, adding that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

One of the hardware owners who preferred anonymity said the first truck of fire-fighters struggled to connect water pipes to put out the fire.

"The fire brigade could have saved the other side of the building, but the fire truck arrived at the scene without enough water to extinguish the station," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.