Zimbabwe: Soldier Shot and Killed, Colleague Injured As Gunmen Storm Chivhu Police Base

TWO Zimbabwe National Army soldiers on routine Covid-19 lockdown enforcement patrol were shot multiple times, one of them to death by two civilian gunmen who pounced on a Chivhu police base and callously rained bullets on the two.

The incident, which happened outside a Chivhu food court, was confirmed by police in a memo.

According to police, the now deceased, Lorance Mupanganyama (30) and Peter Zvirevo (aged unknown), both from ZNA 21 Reserve Force, Mount, Darwin, were part of a patrol team of security officers, who included police.

Two gunmen are said to have approached the police base in which the soldiers were in the company of their police colleagues.

The gunmen rained bullets on the two soldiers leaving Mupanganyama dead with "a gunshot wound on the nose which perforated through the head, a gunshot wound on the left palm and a gunshot wound which glazed on the chest".

His colleague, although seriously injured, mysteriously survived death and was found to have "3 gunshot wounds on the back, 2 gunshot wounds on the left hand, and one gunshot wound on the abdomen".

The aggressors escaped with the soldiers' AK rifles while the motive of the attack was not disclosed.

Police memo reads in full:

MEMORANDUM

SUBJECT : MURDER AS DEFINED IN SECTION 47 OF THE CRIMINAL LAW [CORDIFICATION AND REFORM] ACT, CHAPTER 9:23 WHICH OCCURRED AT CHICKEN INN POLICE BASE, CHIVHU.

This memo serves to place on record circumstances surrounding the above subject matter.

Deceased : Lorance Mupanganyama

NR : 24- 183675 C 24

Age : 30years

Regimental Number : 839423 P

Bus : ZNA 21 Reserve Force, Mount, Darwin

Injured : Peter Zvirevo

NR : Not held

Age : unknown

Regimental number : 836311 H

Bus :ZNA 21 Reserve Force, Mount, Darwin

Accused : 2 unknown male adults.

Circumstances:

On 05 September 2020 and at around 0800 hours number 99574 M Constable Madzvamuse, 994121 Q Constable Lunzwe, 990590 C Constable Chiorera 996672 N C, 839423 Q Coporal Mupanganyama and 836311 H Coporal Zvirevo were deployed in Chivhu Central Business District to conduct foot patrols.

Lance Coporal Mupanganyama was armed with an AK rifle serial number ZA 52410 with a fully loaded magazine of 30 rounds and a reserve magazine loaded with 30 rounds while Coporal Zvirevo was armed with an AK rifle serial number ZA 49103 with a fully loaded magazine of 30 rounds and a reserve magazine loaded with 30 rounds.

On the same date and at around 1445 hours the 6 members proceeded to Chicken Inn Police Base on surveillance.

During the course of the surveillance, one unknown male adult who was wearing a green covid 19 face mask, a black bomber jacket, tattered blue jean trousers and black safety shoes, approached the now deceased and signalled him to meet him outside the Police base and he complied.

The now deceased after learning that the accused had told him that he is an EX member in the ZNA and not his superior as he anticipated, was angered and went back into the police base where other members were.

The purported EX member followed the deceased in the Police base talking to the deceased on top of his voice. All of a sudden the other accused approached at the entrance of the Police base without saying anything he produced a corked pistol and started firing directly at the two army members. After sensing danger the female police officers took cover under the visitors' bench.

The 2 accused persons automatically disarmed the 2 soldiers and took away the 2 AK rifles and 4 fully charged magazines loaded with 30 rounds each. The 2 accused got out of the police base and showed off strength by pointing the rifles in the air and people started running in different directions for their safety.

The accused persons ran away on a nearby bush in the eastern direction of the Police base and went away to an unknown destination.

The police officers at the police base sought assistance from members of the public who ferried the two army details to Chivhu General Hospital where Lance Coporal Mupanganyama was pronounced dead.

Coporal Zvirevo was admitted at Chivhu General Hospital.

Scene was attended by both C.I.D Chivhu and ZRP Chivhu who made the following observations;

 There were 12 X 9mm spent cartridges and 2 bullet heads inside the police base.

 There were blood stains on the floor in the Police base.

 A visit was made at Chivhu General hospital where deceased was seen in the mortuary and the following were observed :-

1. A gun shot wound on the nose which perforated through the

Head.

2. A gun shot wound on the left palm.

3. A gun shot wound which glazed on the chest.

 The team proceeded to the male ward where Coporal Zvirevo was admitted and the following were observed :-

1. 3 gun shot wounds on the back.

2. 2 gun shot wounds on the left hand.

3. 1 gun shot wound on the abdomen.

 Same is in a critical condition and has been transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Outstanding

 To send body for Post mortem.

 To send spent cartridges to CID ballistics for examination.

 To investigate the case in a view to bring culprits to book.

 The case is being investigated under Chivhu RRB 4221997

 Your office will be appraised of any developments.

CID CHIVHU MEMORANDUM DATED 05/09/20