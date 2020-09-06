Zimbabwe: Quelea Birds Invade Mat North Farms, Destroy Wheat

6 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

Spread This News

QUELEA birds have invaded parts of Nyamandlovu and Bubi commercial farming areas in Matabeleland North to feast on ripe wheat.

This has forced apprehensive farmers to spend entire days clanging metal objects and shouting at the top of their voices while trying to scare the marauding birds and save their crops.

There are fears the bird invasion could destroy wheat worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in the province.

Said Trymore Nkomo, a farmer in Nyamandlovu, "I lost almost a quarter of my wheat crop to quelea birds. I had been contracted to grow the crop by a local company.

"The outbreak of the birds is going to leave a lot of farmers with a crop deficit."

Another farmer, Marvellous Nyakudya said this year she decided to plant wheat after the government promised to increase the producer price of the cereal.

"This year, I ventured into wheat farming after the government promised to review the price of the product upwards. I have now realised that I made a mistake because the crop has got a lot of risks.

"So far, I have lost almost a third of a hectare to the birds. Next season, I will revert back to growing maize," said Nyakudya.

Matabeleland North Provincial Agritex Officer Dumisani Nyoni said the Agritex department was aware of the invasion of quelea birds in the province.

"Quelea birds are a perennial problem especially during this time of the season. We have received a report of the birds' invasion in Bubi where we have dispatched our team to fumigate the affected farms," said Nyoni in a telephone interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

The provincial officer said his department has already mapped risk areas with a view to monitoring the invasion.

He said the department has embarked on a quelea bird awareness programme in affected areas.

"Quelea is very expensive to eradicate. As a ministry, we are on high alert and we urge farmers to be on the lookout of the birds," he said.

Nyoni added that the department of Agritex is currently working in conjunction with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Department to try and deal with the menace.

Quelea birds, whose population is estimated to be 1,8 billion in 25 world countries, cause extensive damage to cereal grains, especially wheat, rice, barley, sorghum and millet at (dough) and ripening stages.

Breeding occurs entirely outside the Highveld region and natural reserves starting in January after sufficient rains.

In winter, they move in large numbers and therefore tend to be a problem during this time of the year.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.