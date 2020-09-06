Ethiopia: Planned State Election Null and Void - House

6 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - The election code the State of Tigray issued, the ensued Election Commission as well as resolutions it passes and other activities it executes contravene the FDRE Constitution; hence, are considered null and void, the House of Federation stated yesterday.

In its ad-hoc deliberation, the House indicated that the proclamation 351/2012 which the state has issued stands in contradiction to the Constitution's Art. 55 (15) and 55 (2) (d), according to a statement the House posted on its Facebook page.

The Election Board established per 351/2012 also overrides the Constitution's Art. 102 which mandates the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia to organize elections.

Hence, it said, per the Constitution's Art. 9 (1), the State's proclamation, the Commission, and other activities it undertakes are invalid.

Reiterating that the House puts due respect on the people of Tigray, it said that the House has a firm stance that the people should not be harmed as a result of the acts of illegal entities.

According to the statement, a consensus has been reached to strengthen peaceful and legal means of solving problems to prevent social, economic, political harms on the people.

Mentioning the complaints lodged by Tigray Democratic Party, Raya Rayuma Democratic Party, and Welkait Identity and Self-Determination Committee, the House said the human rights abuse on citizens and failure to respect political parties' rights enshrined in the Constitution, which are resulting from the illegal election the state is holding, are unacceptable and must be corrected.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.