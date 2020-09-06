Ethiopia: Failure of Integrated Rural Development

Introduction: People living in rural poverty have little concern with the labels of agricultural development, rural development, poverty-oriented rural development, or integrated rural development (IRD). "Labels and slogans" cannot be eaten or sold. But slogans can serve a useful purpose in identifying a critical issue and in marking a major change of thinking. Similarly, slogans can be "harmful" if they obscure problems and encourage rhetoric at the expense of action. The key to understanding IRD is found in the proper reappraisal of agricultural sector strategies of production, particularly the introduction of high-yielding and fast-maturing varieties. It was apparent that there was "little" improvement in the productivity and incomes of the majority of subsistence and low income farmers.

The major reasons for low productivity and income were "small" and insufficient holdings fragmented in several plots. To meet their needs some farmers regularly "shifted" their fields, clearing the bush. Furthermore, developments in crop production had failed to generate sufficient work and incomes for an even larger number of farmers. There were also deprived families "unable" to gain acceptable livelihoods in the rural areas.

According to African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET), this relative failure of agricultural development was attributed to two main factors. First, there seemed to be "little point" in simply emphasizing the technology of crop production when the majority of farmers were beset by a formidable array of "constraints and liabilities." A typical farmer might be frequently sick, illiterate, cowed by authority, not creditworthy, lacking in reliable water supply, fearful of food crop failure, and unable to market his small surpluses and so on.

It was clear that low productivity required a "simultaneous attack" upon several fronts. In most cases these are health, education, commercial services, physical infrastructure and job creation, and in some cases soil conservation and community development. Only then could agricultural programs for small producers and the jobless be expected to work.

Second, within the agricultural sector itself it was evident that programs based upon the provision of a particular input such as credit or improved seed or tractors had often been captured by the already "influential" farmers. This was possible at the expense of the majority of producers cut off from the main agricultural services and unable to benefit from opportunities offered by new markets and technologies. Even in the more general extension programs it was clear that it was the influential farmer who was gaining most from regular ethnic, tribal and family contacts with government officials or field staff. It was in this context that the "package approach" to agriculture was developed. This implied a notion of delivering a minimum level of necessary inputs through a service structure. Baah-Dwomoh pointed out that this involved functions such as land settlement, extension, credit and marketing, all integrated within a single organization.

The integrated package approach: This approach, mentioned earlier, was already well-established among relatively small number of producers in areas with good resource base, normally growing exportable cash crops. But government efforts in the organization of commodity production had been "at the expense" of the more complex problems of increasing the production and marketing of food crops grown in "marginal areas." These led to two issues: one is the need to increase agricultural production and the other is the need to "integrate" inputs to the neglected small producer. Addressing these issues was an ambitious strategy of "rural" as opposed to "agricultural" development.

Beyond this general recognition of the multiple factors involved in agriculture, there were differences of emphasis which confused the meaning of "rural development" even before "integrated rural development" further jumbled the term. For many least Developed Countries (LDCs), the term "rural development" was used in its literal sense as "any" development initiative undertaken in rural areas. In this sense a rural development strategy simply means little more than a greater "resource commitment" to rural areas. This approach, as noted by Baah-Dwomoh, need not detain policy makers and planners. Governments have seen rural development as a set of functions that require administrative "co-ordination" at the central government level, the regional level, or both.

It involves extending the benefits of development to the poorest amongst those who seek a livelihood in the rural areas. In the terminology of the WB, rural development projects are those where at least "half of all the benefits" accrue to targeted poverty groups. Though others may label it "poverty oriented rural development," the Bank is content with rural development (RD). This confusion between RD as a subject for administrative action "and" a strategy for reducing rural poverty also occurs in the term integrated rural development (IRD) as presented next.

Integrated rural development: It involved simultaneous and comprehensive action on resources. Activities related to water, power, extension, credit, roads and storage were included in IRD. The idea was that the various complementary activities of rural development required a "single" administrative framework rather than being implemented by a variety of "separate" agencies.

For donor agencies, IRD has a different connotation. Reflecting the general concern with "inequity and poverty," agencies such as FAO have interpreted IRD as the integration of deprived rural groups into the monetized rural economy. The goal is narrowing of the income "disparities" between rural and urban sectors.

In this respect, IRD is "inseparable" from RD. The term IRD no longer served to identify a "specific" set of problems. In short, the slogan has become redundant.

Failure of IRD: Some IRD projects fell short of expectations. The reasons that led to the discrediting of these projects are presented here. The first is related to the design issue of "one-size-fits-all." The WB and FAO, based on their evaluations of completed area and rural development projects, concluded that many of the problems in project implementation arise from "deficient" project design. The deficiency in design

most of the time stemmed from "inadequate" diagnosis of the development problems the project was expected to help solve. Where problems were identified during preparation there was always what FAO referred to as a "pervasive optimism" over possible solutions.

The reviews also showed that a lot of the projects lacked design "flexibility" with strict targets set in advance. It failed to seek a problem solving capacity-building among the people involved. Design inflexibility often led to goals and objectives that were not realistic or precise.

Second, the complexity of IRD projects has raised several issues about the administrative feasibility of carrying out such projects. A project-related difficulty is the comprehensive, or multi-sectoral rural development projects that are more "difficult to design" and to administer than single-sector projects. Past experience also indicates that they are more difficult to implement. Given that most government departments are "organized along functional lines," such as agriculture, forestry, fisheries, health, public works, education, and small-scale industry, the "incorporation" of non-agricultural components into IRD projects created complexity.

The numerous components and executing agencies, entering into many sectors simultaneously, demanded too much from weak institutions some of which had just been set up for project implementation. In addition the complexity and the technical aspects of project design effectively "excluded" the target population from any effective participation in project formulation and preparation. The complexity "rendered it" difficult to be able to make accurate and realistic forecasts about future project results on which the project would be judged.

Third, unfavorable macro-economic and/or political environments negatively affected the implementation of projects. The success of a number of the IRD projects was also adversely affected by constraints which were beyond the control of the project itself to resolve. Many IRD projects, especially in Africa, were implemented in an economic situation that made the proposed developments nearly impossible. During the period when IRD projects were in vogue, distortionary macroeconomic policies led to wide implicit taxation of agricultural producers.

Overvalued exchange rates in a variety of countries had especially severe negative impacts on the agricultural sector and provided very poor incentive. The problem of ensuring food supplies in urban areas was frequently "exacerbated" by the pricing and marketing policies followed by governments towards food crops. Because of the complexity and size of some of these IRD projects, the "recurrent budget" of governments were frequently unable to meet the costs of the projects, such as staff salaries, building and vehicle maintenance; supplies were often "not available."

Fourth, there was little or no beneficiary participation in project design and implementation. Experience over the years has shown that development programs and/or projects are much more likely to reflect local priorities, reach their goals, and be sustainable if and when they are designed and implemented with a high degree of involvement and participation by the beneficiaries and local stakeholders. A number of the IRD projects however were planned, designed, prepared and executed with little or "no community participation" in terms of decision making.

In preparing a large number of IRD projects, a "blueprint" rather than a "process" approach was used since the latter approach would have required that implementation would only be allowed to proceed as communities decide. "True participation" would have implied that affected communities initiate changes. They do not merely accept, or do not object to, changes offered to them by outside agencies. This was exactly the approach of most IRD projects. Consequently, sustainability has been problematic for the IRD projects. In general, true participation helps to ensure that only investments which have prospects of being sustained are financed.

Fifth, project management units (PMU) were set up with heavy expatriate staff. Given the absence of strong institutions in Africa where most of these projects were implemented, donor agencies and governments sought to "by-pass" weak public agencies by setting up PMUs. The staffs of the PMUs were also often given incentives in the form of allowances and operating means "not available" to the regular government agencies. Invariably, therefore, when donor financing of these projects come to an end and staff incentives deplete, the PMUs are often "not sustainable" and are disbanded. Regular government agencies are then asked to look after the projects and since the projects did very little to strengthen them, they are "unable" to ensure sustainability of the operations.

Sixth, rigidities and staffing of development agencies for IRD affected implementation of projects. The IRD projects were designed to bring to a specific rural area a basket of goods and services including social and infrastructure components.

This represented a "novel" approach to donor institutions whose staff were mainly technical specialists such as agronomists, engineers and economists. These same technical staff, who were used to preparing engineering type projects, were confronted with new issues that bordered on "social and human behavior." These included trying to understand the motivations of the recipient poor people. The staff also had to understand and appreciate the risk to the beneficiaries of adopting recommendations that often looked "good on paper" but that presented a number of practical and operational risks.

Seventh, inadequate understanding of farming systems and technological packages were obstacles to the implementation of IRD projects. Many of the earlier projects suffered from a lack of detailed knowledge by those who designed these projects. The project designers lacked knowledge of the general farming systems, and the particular crop production systems operating in the project areas. The projects normally included proposals of "new crop technologies" that probably required further testing on smallholder farms in the areas. In most of the projects the adoption and yield assumptions deriving from the proposed crop technologies were too optimistic. The basis for achieving the productivity gains, on which project benefits were based, was to some extent theoretical. ACET noted that the absorptive capacity of farmers of the proposed packages was often exaggerated and unrealistic.

Conclusion: IRD was designed to meet broad development objectives. The approach was basically flawed. It overestimated state capacity to coordinate. The approach was too complex and the project implementers received insufficient and inappropriate support. Most of the projects became centralized, bureaucratic, and unable to coordinate actors on the ground. The approach did not take account of emerging private sector roles, and undermined cooperative producer organizations. Studies have also attested that IRD projects achieved disappointing results in general compared to the resources invested in them.

Some projects failed due to serious institutional weaknesses. The results were most disappointing where most needed, such as in Sub-Saharan Africa. As a result, emphasis was placed on structural adjustment. This implied "retreat of the state" from direct involvement in development. This helped in getting prices right in free markets. It also enabled economic actors to look at rural development as "a process not a product."

Lessons from failure of IRD contributed to the use of better methods to design projects with a more realistic, seasoned approach to reach the rural poor. Ethiopia was one of the countries that suffered from the failure of IRD, which left the rural poor even poorer. The Derg Regime had taken measure that was designed to benefit the rural poor. However, the government still owned and controlled rural land, leaving the rural poor totally dependent upon local officials for their survival. Ultimately, land has become an instrument of harsh and inhuman political control in the country. The government leases land to investors at exorbitant rate for financing state expenditure or for filling its coffers that may leak for reasons of development. IDR is marked for its infinite number of resource seepages. A strong leadership is required to weld these leakages and direct the outflows toward economic development for the benefit of the poor.

