Uganda: How NRM Converts Performed in Party Primaries

6 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Isaac Mufumba

Mr Museveni has since June 2016 been trying to court members of the Opposition to jump ship and join the National Resistance Movement (NRM), mostly by offering them jobs.

Top on the list of those who were offered jobs are the Kampala minister Betty Amongi, Lands minister Beti Kamya, Youth minister Nakiwala Kiyingi, and Environment State minister Beatrice Anywar.

Early last month, the Ayivu County MP, Mr Bernard Atiku, a former member of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), who contested the 2016 elections as an Independent candidate, announced his decision to join the NRM.

With the exception of Ms Amongi, all the other four mentioned participated in the NRM polls on Friday.

We now look at how each of them fared.

After initial glitches, which nearly saw her taken off the list of candidates on the grounds that she was not on the district's NRM register, Ms Anywar, finally became a candidate and ran away with victory in Kitgum Municipality. The minister got 2,861 votes followed by youthful Henry Oryem Kissinger.

Ms Kamya, and Youth Affairs Minister, Ms Kiyingi, comfortably won in Rubaga North and Bukomansimbi respectively.

Ms Nakiwala, who joined the NRM from the Democratic Party (DP), trounced the incumbent Bukomansimbi Woman MP, Ms Halima Nakaggwa. The Minister got 16,456 votes, while Ms Nakaggwa could only manage 669 votes.

Mr Bernard Atiku could, however, not pull off a similar feat in Ayivu.

