Nigeria: National Water Resources Bill Can Plunge Nigeria Into Crisis - - Suswam

6 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru, Makurdi

by Nwafor

Former Governor of Benue State and senator representing North East District of the state, Gabriel Suswam, has described the proposed National Water Resources Bill as anti- people, warning that it could plunge the country into crisis.

Suswam, who spoke in Katsina-Ala, Katsina-Ala LGA of the state during the commissioning of various projects executed in his district by Governor Samuel Ortom said the bill was unacceptable.

He said, "though the bill is yet to come before the Senate, it will die on arrival in whatever form it comes. It is anti-people. For me, I cannot sit down as representative of the people and allow the Federal Government to take over the water of the people.

"The Land Use Act of 1978 clearly states that all land in a state belongs to the State Governor and it will require a constitutional review for this to happen."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

