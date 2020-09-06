Nigeria: Lagos By-Election - PDP Electoral Committee Declares Primaries Hitch-Free, Fair

6 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) says its Lagos East Senatorial District and House of Assembly Kosofe Constituency II primaries on Saturday were hitch-free.

The party's Chairman, Electoral Committee for Lagos State, Mr Ndidi Okereke, made this known to newsmen during the party's primaries in Lagos on Saturday.

He said: "As you can see, it has been a peaceful election and I commend PDP in Lagos because it has been a wonderful exercise and there has been no issue so far at the venue.

"The delegates and the aspirants have conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

"Also, the aspirants are the best anybody can think of and you can see them chatting and relating with one another.

"Though there are little challenges they are not to be complained about because it is not a major one," he said.

Okereke noted that there were five Local Government Areas for the Lagos East Senatorial District and advised other parties to emulate PDP in conducting their primaries.

Okereke advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to step up its game in the forthcoming by-elections.

"A lot has been done by INEC but I will advise the commission to step up their game toward the forthcoming bye-election slated for Oct. 31.

"I expect the commission not to take side and be transparent the way PDP is conducting its primaries in a transparent manner.

"I am hopeful that the votes of the electorate will count and once you have voted, you stay around to defend your votes," he said.

One of the aspirants, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, said he was confident he would emerge victorious in the exercise.

Gbadamosi said so far, the exercise had been smooth, though the process was delayed but blamed it on the traffic situation in the state.

He added that he was confident in the committee that was sent from our the PDP National Headquarters to supervise the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four aspirants for the senatorial district were Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, Mrs Abiodun Oyefusi, Mrs Saidat Odofin-Fafowora and Mr Olanrewaju Babatunde.

NAN also reports that the aspirants for the House of Assembly, Kosofe Constituency II, were, Mr Alebiosu Adekoya and Mr Aroyewun Segun.

The bye-elections were to fill 12 vacant legislative seats across eight states in Nigeria, following the demise or resignation of the previous occupants.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.