Kenya: Ruto Can't Afford to Lose This Referendum

The change of the Constitution proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his "brother" Raila Odinga will provide the first ballot showdown with William Ruto once it comes to the referendum. Pundits are calling it a curtain-raiser for the 2022 General Election. The stakes can't be higher.

A lot will depend on what referendum questions are put on the table and how they are framed. The first temptation is to draw a comparison with the 2005 referendum, which Mwai Kibaki lost.

First things first: Uhuru is no Kibaki. Operationally, they are like chalk and cheese, and that is to put it mildly. Kibaki was under no existential compulsion to pass a new Constitution, which Uhuru feels he does as he designs his 2022 succession.

Kibaki was pretty much comfortable with the old one, which he reverted to when his referendum was lost. I doubt he would have felt the urgency to go for the 2010 referendum if it wasn't for the 2007/8 post-election violence and the pressure exerted by the international mediation team.

The much I can assess Uhuru's intentions -- and his statement against succumbing to the constitutional "paralysis of rigidity" -- is that he wants something fairly comprehensive. Whatever it is, don't expect piecemeal amendments. The Executive structure, the governance system, and the Judicial Service Commission will certainly all be at play.

Devolved funds

And let's not deceive ourselves: With the national intelligence machinery at his disposal, Uhuru wouldn't be going the whole hog unless he was pretty confident he will prevail. He could be wrong, as Kibaki was. Or he could be right. Let's do a quick SWOT analysis. It goes without saying the machinery of government will be mobilised in full. Chiefs will be especially crucial.

Uhuru-Raila will rope in a good chunk of the county governors through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) promise of 35 per cent devolved funds (as the share of national revenue).

Governors have their own grassroots networks which they will activate. In the populous counties, these will be indispensable. Mark you, this will be a referendum, not a general election, which means elected representatives -- governors, senators, MPs, MCAs -- will not be under the pressure of defending their seats.

Ruto has done his bit branding himself as a "hustler" who is in touch with Wanjiku's needs. That's the theme in his public engagements at his official Karen residence and lately in public barazas.

We have yet to hear Uhuru's comprehensive reply. Rest assured it will come. Oh yes, come it will. The referendum will be a campaign platform, and Uhuru will definitely canvass for his side. He surely has pored through Tangatanga's old and new lines since the falling-out in 2018, and must have fashioned an appropriate response.

Metaphorically, blood will flow. It will be merciless.

Ruto's scheme is to paint the BBI referendum as a Raila project. It is being said his strategy is to avoid alienating the Mt Kenya region where he is hungry for votes.

He doesn't want to link his anti-BBI stand directly to Uhuru, but this is not smart, as the whole project revolves around Uhuru, if not largely crafted by him.

Ruto's first impediment in Mt Kenya will be how to sell the 'No' campaign. (Ha, using the likes of Oscar Sudi and Bonni Khalwale?). Forget the about Hustlers versus Dynasties narrative. Uhuru is a homeboy of Mt Kenya. And he will be campaigning for 'Yes'.

How Ruto will navigate this will be dicey. It will not be a walk in the park. It would be a mistake to imagine Mt Kenya residents will dump their own son for somebody else at a critical juncture. Nor will they take it kindly if Uhuru is ridiculed -- never mind what they think of the BBI or how they intend to vote in 2022.

Big issues

Ruto's track record in upstaging Uhuru on big issues has been poor. He was misled to fold his United Republican Party to form Jubilee, which has now been yanked from his grasp.

In the flush of co-shared power during the Jubilee first term, Ruto never imagined tables would be turned, as they have in the second term. He didn't know what it means to take political insurance. When the 'Handshake' happened, he was totally blind-sided.

If Ruto loses the referendum vote, he will be fatally wounded politically. And that will be coming ahead of 2022. He wants the contest to be about Wanjiku's bread-and-butter issues. Uhuru-Raila will zero in on that, too. Victory will be determined by who has the more lethal messaging. Mmm... Cambridge Analytica redux? Does the "Hustler Nation" have a clue of the campaign dynamics of that other-world dimensions?

Does Uhuru personally want something out of this referendum? I don't know. Everything will become clearer after the referendum and during the 2022 election campaigns, which I am certain he will be in the thick of.