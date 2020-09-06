Kenya: Crack the Whip On Corrupt CSs, Sonko Tells Uhuru

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Cabinet secretaries implicated in corrupt dealings.

Sonko termed as malicious "the targeting of governors" over corruption allegations "while top government officials are left to go scot free".

"We all know the big names involved in the Sh1.5 billion Ruaraka land case and nothing has been done to them so far," Sonko said on Saturday in Kisumu.

"The war on corruption should not be politicised and aimed at fighting the governors for selfish and baseless reasons," the Nairobi Governor said during the burial of former Mathare United footballer Kevin Oliech in Seme.

Sonko, who has been charged with corruption, claimed that governors are facing interference from powerful State officials who make it difficult for them to deliver on their mandate.

Corruption charges

His sentiment come as Migori Governor Okoth Obado faces corruption charges with regard to the loss of Sh73 million at the county government.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has also recommended that Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki be charged over the tender for a Sh34.9 million solid waste project, which investigators said was irregularly awarded.

At the same time, Governor Sonko said that the handshake deal between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga should be reflected in Cabinet appointments and other top positions in government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are waiting to see whether the next Cabinet changes will have Mr Odinga's input in order to ensure a cohesive and united country," he said.

The Nairobi governor reiterated that the handshake should be genuine for it to achieve its purpose.

"Kenyans can still recall what happened in 2002 when Mr Odinga said 'Kibaki tosha' only for him to be side-lined later," he said in reference to the disputed memorandum of understanding that denied Mr Odinga premiership.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, while championing for Mr Odinga to succeed President Kenyatta, said he will campaign for his fifth attempt for the presidency.

Go slow

"Deputy President William Ruto and his supporters should go slow on their criticism of the former PM who has tirelessly worked for the better of this country," he said.

Over 10 Nairobi MCAs who attended the funeral challenged Governor Sonko to join the ODM bandwagon as he prepares to contest for a seat of his choice in 2022.

"Joining the party will strengthen your grip on your supporters and strengthen the party's position on city politics," said Imara Daima MCA Kennedy Abuya.

Kevin Opiyo Oliech, Dennis Oliech's younger brother, died in Germany last month on his way to the United States for cancer treatment.

The younger Oliech played for Kenyan Premier League side Tusker, Ushuru, Thika United and Nairobi City Stars locally. Internationally he played for German fifth-tier side KFC Uerdingen 05 and second-tier Alemannia Aachen.