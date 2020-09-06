Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - APC Govs Defy Rain, Kickstart Akeredolu's Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagged-off its campaign for the Ondo State October 10 governorship election with its serving governors, deputy governors, ministers and other leaders of the party in attendance.

The governors present were Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committe, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Governor and Chairman, APC Governor's Forum, Chairman Ondo APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Others are , Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AdulRazak; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Niger State Governor, Sani Bello and the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief David Onoja.

Also, Ministers for Transportations, Rt Hon Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of state for Petroleum, Timipre Silva, minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and other notable leaders were also at the event.

The governors and the mammoth crowd attended the event defied the rain and waited for over three hours the rally lasted. Governor Sanwo-Olu who said Governor Akeredolu has performed creditably well and did the party proud deserves to be re-elected for a second term in office, added that the APC would continue to take the welfare of the people very serious.

Governor Buni said the people of the state must not allow anyone to truncate the developmental stride of the Akeredolu administration.

Ekiti State governor, Fayemi said Akeredolu projects are scattered across the three senatorial districts of the state with unique and deliberate qualities.

He said the people of the state are known for this sophisticated political culture, adding that they will always value excellence that Akeredolu represents.

Akeredolu warned the people not to allow those who will come to ruin the gains that have been entrenched in the last three and a half years across the state.

Earlier, the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu commended Akeredolu for his giants strides in the state, stating that he has laid a solid foundation for the state.

inubu said Akeredolu has done more than talk as he dedicated himself and his administration to bringing development to the state.

"Among the laudable projects he has launched is the Ore Industrial Hub which was commissioned by President Buhari. That industrial hub will bring needed employment and economic development to the deserving people living in the Ore vicinity.

"Step by step, project by project, industrial hub by industrial hub is how we construct the foundation for durable progress and prosperity," Tinubu said.