Nigeria: Tinubu Charges Politicians On Unity, Nigeria's Dev Goals

6 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebayo Waheed

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged politicians, especially the progressives to continue working together and forge ahead to attain the country's overall development goals.

Speaking at the inauguration of Ondo State Revenue House in Akure on Saturday, the former Lagos State governor said as progressives, "we must carefully tend to our bridge of unity.

"We must never allow it to break. We entered politics and governance to serve the people and this purpose should always bind us in ceaseless fraternity and togetherness.

"All true progressives must work towards this fertile unity and sustain that unity. With it we can achieve the great things we see for this state and this nation.

"We can build a progressive society for ourselves and our children. Without that unity, we will forever be in a blinding fog, so much so that we will be fighting friend and foe alike because we will be too confused to know the difference between the two. This is no path to greatness".

He urged them to commit themselves to progressive unity to bring forth progressive society.

According to him, there is no other way for this nation to go, saying "we must bring all our people back under the same progressive tent.

"Our creed is one of public service. This service is blind to region, religion, ethnic group or place of origin. We seek prosperity, safety, hope and the tranquil enjoyment of life for everyone, for all Nigerians."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.