Nigeria: By-Election - Odey Wins PDP Cross River North Senatorial Ticket

A former chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Stephen Odey has emerged the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Cross River North Senatorial bye-election.

Odey polled 450 votes to defeat his closest rival and member of the House of Representatives, Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who garnered 90 votes.

The election, which took place at Ogoja council headquarters, was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The chairman of the electoral panel, Hon Olorogun Taleb Tebite, described the process as peaceful and orderly.

He declared Odey as the winner of the primary election having scored the highest number of votes.

One of the INEC officials who observed the primaries, Mr. Amula Timotheus expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

He said the primary was conducted in line with INEC guidelines and was therefore, satisfactory.

On his part, the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

The governor, who spoke moments after casting his vote, lauded the peaceful atmosphere under which the election was held.

He also commended INEC for playing their observatory role adequately.

Governor Ayade said the election was a family affair as all the candidates are members of the PDP family in the state.

He assured that the party will work together in their collective interest to win the general election.