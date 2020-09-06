Nigeria: By-Election - Odey Wins PDP Cross River North Senatorial Ticket

6 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremiah

A former chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Stephen Odey has emerged the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Cross River North Senatorial bye-election.

Odey polled 450 votes to defeat his closest rival and member of the House of Representatives, Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who garnered 90 votes.

The election, which took place at Ogoja council headquarters, was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The chairman of the electoral panel, Hon Olorogun Taleb Tebite, described the process as peaceful and orderly.

He declared Odey as the winner of the primary election having scored the highest number of votes.

One of the INEC officials who observed the primaries, Mr. Amula Timotheus expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

He said the primary was conducted in line with INEC guidelines and was therefore, satisfactory.

On his part, the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

The governor, who spoke moments after casting his vote, lauded the peaceful atmosphere under which the election was held.

He also commended INEC for playing their observatory role adequately.

Governor Ayade said the election was a family affair as all the candidates are members of the PDP family in the state.

He assured that the party will work together in their collective interest to win the general election.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.