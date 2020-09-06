Nigeria: Senatorial By-Election - Ex Gov Dickson, Cleapas Moses Emerge PDP Candidates

6 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By By Osa Okhomina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State yesterday, in party primaries to elect former Governor Seriake Dickson and Cleapas Moses as it candidates for the Senatorial By-election slated for October 31st into the vacant West and Central Senatorial Districts of the state.

Delegates from both Senatorial districts defy the torrential rainfall to cast their votes in the primaries held in Sagbama and Yenagoa simultaneously.

Dickson, who had no contestant for the Bayelsa West ticket of the party however declined the automatic nomination and voted.

The Returning Officer, Barr Nicholas Obhiseh, returned Dickson as the validly nominated candidate having polled 334 out of 338 accredited delegates with four invalid votes.

The members of the PDP from the Sagbama and Ekeremor decided not to pick the party's nomination form as a mark of honour to the former Governor who enjoys unprecedented acceptability and popularity in the area.

Speaking shortly after his return as the PDP senatorial candidate, Chief Dickson commended the people for their unflinching dedication, loyalty, support and prayers throughout his eight years as governor and for finding him worthy of another serious mission.

