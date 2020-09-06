Tanzania: Rwandair to Reap Big in Tanzania After Ban On Kenyan Airlines

6 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily Nation

RwandAir is set to reap big in Tanzania as it fills the vacuum left by Kenya's airlines which were banned from flying into that country.

The airline, in a post on its website, announced that it will be operating three flights to Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro via Nairobi, Kenya.

"Dar es Salaam? Kilimanjaro? Nairobi? No problem, we will get you there," the airline said.

The news is a relief to many people who had to travel to Rwanda or Ethiopia to get to Tanzania.

The other option was using the road all the way to Tanzania, a long and tiresome journey.

The tiff

Tanzanian aviation authorities banned Kenya Airways (KQ), AirKenya Express, Fly540, and Safarilink Aviation from flying to Dar, Zanzibar, and Kilimanjaro.

This was in retaliation to Kenya subjecting passengers from Tanzania to a mandatory 14-day Covid-19 quarantine.

Hamza Johari, head of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, said in a statement that the Kenyan airlinesn will not be allowed to enter Tanzania's airspace unless Kenya changes its policy and gives passengers from Tanzania better treatment.

Kenya has a list of 100 countries whose nationals are allowed entry without the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Tanzania is not in it yet it is one of the critical routes for KQ.

The national carrier had planned two daily flights to Dar and three weekly flights to the resort city of Zanzibar.

Before the ban, KQ, which operates from its regional hub at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, had a permit to fly 14 times to Dar every week, three times to Kilimanjaro and two times to Zanzibar, mostly ferrying tourists and business travellers.

Early in August, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said Kenya and Tanzania had resolved the issue, but the flight operations are yet to resume.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria to Reopen International Flights, Eases Curfew

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.