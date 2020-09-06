Nigeria: Erica Disqualified From Big Brother Naija

Africa Magic
Erica disqualified.
6 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Big brother housemate, Ngozi 'Erica' Nlewedim, popularly called Erica, has been disqualified from the reality show for confronting fellow housemate Laycon, over claims she tried to kiss him.

Her repeated flouting of Big Brother House rules also earned her the disqualification.

Erica, who was the Head of House (HOH), had earlier gotten two strikes for repeatedly breaking the house rules.

Erica has also become the first housemate to be disqualified from the ongoing reality show.

She was disqualified for breaking the house rules, bullying, provocation and engaging with the production crew.

Big Brother also reiterated the rules of the reality show while addressing the housemates on Sunday evening.

He said, "BBNaija rule book clearly states in Article 18 sub-section 1 that other types of violence, including provocation, goading, bullying, and victimisation may be punished by Big Brother in any way Big Brother chooses."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Results Out in Uganda's Ruling Party Primaries
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.