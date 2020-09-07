Kenya: City Stars Sign Gor Mahia Forward, Goalkeeper From Sadio Mane's Academy

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League returnees Nairobi City Stars have signed forward Erick Ombija from champions Gor Mahia and also roped in 18-year old goalkeeper Elvis Ochoro from Hakati Sportiff.

The Kawangware based side have so far signed five players, with Ombija being the only established player, the four others being youngsters.

Ombija who graduated to the Gor senior side from the Youth Team playing in the Division One League had been loaned out to Coast Stima where he had a gooscoring return and had notched 17 goals by the time the season had been halted in March.

"My decision to join City Stars comes at the right time and I am glad to join the Lions Pride and be part of a team which will challenge the for the title," Ombija told the club's official website.

Keeper Ochoro spent four months last year at the Famed Generation Foot Academy in Senegal from where Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Watford's Ismaila Sarr began their careers.

"It's a dream come true to join a club like City Stars. I want to learn from the best and up my game through this God-given platform. I appreciate the chance and opportunity and promise to grow through the ranks in the near future," the shot stopper noted.

City Stars have so far signed Rowland Makati from Vapor Sports, Timothy Ouma from Laiser Hill Academy and Ronney Kola Oyaro from Kenya School of Government (KSG).