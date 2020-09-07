Nigeria: Lucy Evicted From Big Brother Naija Lockdown House

Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy Edet Essien, has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija House.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur, who was nominated alongside Kiddwaya, Trickytee, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon, Nengi, Ozo, Neo and Prince, had the least votes from the viewers.

During the live show on Sunday night, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, noted that at least one or more of the nominated housemates will be evicted.

However, following Erica's shocking disqualification on Sunday night, only one housemate, Lucy, was evicted.

Had Erica not been disqualified, Vee would have been evicted alongside Lucy because she had the second least number of votes from the viewers.

Lucy, who ran Luciana Grills, before BBNaija came calling, told Ebuka that she would continue her grill business and perhaps expand it into a full-blown restaurant following her exit from the reality show.

Before the live eviction show commenced, Big Brother addressed some major issues in the house and after reading the riot act to them, cautioned housemates, Neo and Vee, for their unruly behaviour on Saturday night.

This was before he announced Erica's disqualification for breaking several house rules.

With three weeks left to go Kiddwaya, Trickytee, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon, Nengi, Ozo, Neo and Prince are left to jostle for the grand prize of N85 million.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.