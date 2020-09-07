Nigeria: Lucy Evicted From Big Brother Naija Lockdown House

Africa Magic
Lucy
6 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy Edet Essien, has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija House.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur, who was nominated alongside Kiddwaya, Trickytee, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon, Nengi, Ozo, Neo and Prince, had the least votes from the viewers.

During the live show on Sunday night, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, noted that at least one or more of the nominated housemates will be evicted.

However, following Erica's shocking disqualification on Sunday night, only one housemate, Lucy, was evicted.

Had Erica not been disqualified, Vee would have been evicted alongside Lucy because she had the second least number of votes from the viewers.

Lucy, who ran Luciana Grills, before BBNaija came calling, told Ebuka that she would continue her grill business and perhaps expand it into a full-blown restaurant following her exit from the reality show.

Before the live eviction show commenced, Big Brother addressed some major issues in the house and after reading the riot act to them, cautioned housemates, Neo and Vee, for their unruly behaviour on Saturday night.

This was before he announced Erica's disqualification for breaking several house rules.

With three weeks left to go Kiddwaya, Trickytee, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon, Nengi, Ozo, Neo and Prince are left to jostle for the grand prize of N85 million.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Triple Eviction Rocks #BBNaija House
Praise Is 6th Housemate to Be Evicted From #BBNaija House
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.