Rwanda: City Valley Motel, Market Gutted By Fire

6 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

City valley motel and city valley market which are located in Muhima sector, Nyabugogo cell were gutted by a fire outbreak on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Both damaged facilities were recently closed as a way of COVID-19 prevention and were yet to be opened at the time of fire outbreak.

The motel offers bar and restaurant services and also has lodging facilities while the city valley market serves fruits and vegetable vendors.

The Fire Brigade was at the scene immediately to extinguish the fire.

Faustin Kashugera, the proprietor of City Valley Motel said a big part of the facilities was damaged.

"We are yet to know the causes of the fire outbreak but we saw it coming from the other side of the market. There were no goods in that market since after closing facilities due to COVID-19 prevention they were not yet opened," he said.

However, he said: " There were so many properties damaged by fire in my motel and I don't know the total value at the moment since we have not yet carried out inventory of the damages," he said

Kashugera also said he had insured his properties. It was not yet clear by press time what caused the fire outbreak.

