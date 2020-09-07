Rwanda: Patriots Counting on Local League to Gain Fitness for BAL Tourney

7 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Patriots basketball club have said that they are working on making their team more competitive ahead of the inaugural African Basketball League (BAL) regular season.

However, club president Brian Kirungi says, they are counting on the resumption of the domestic league so the players can gain match fitness before engaging in the continental tournament.

Patriots, three-time Rwanda champions, have not held any group training since March after all sports activities in the country were suspended to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Times Sport on Sunday, Kirungi said: "The league makes us better in terms of team cohesion and match fitness at individual level. We hope the championship will resume before the BAL 2020."

Concerning the fitness status of the players, the club's president noted that "none can replace the team training, league competitiveness and sense of ownership that it brings."

He further added: "We have two new players in the team; Gilbert (Nijyimbere) and Bush (Wamukota) who never got a chance to play any competitive game with us this season. So the league would help them learn (our system) and know how our team plays."

The BAL 2020 was due to get underway in March but, like most tournaments in Africa and on global scale, it was suspended indefinitely because of the novel coronavirus pandemic that hugely affected sports and international travel.

American Dean Murray will be in charge of Patriots through the BAL 2020 finals tournament, assisted by Kenya-born tactician guide Bernard 'Ben' Oluoch and Burundian Olivier Ndayiragije.

The club unveiled their new technical bench in February.

It is reported that the BAL 2020 tournament will be held in Rwanda, at Kigali Arena, from December 5 to 20 this year. Patriots secured its ticket after going nine games unbeaten in the two-round qualifiers last year.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.